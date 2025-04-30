Projected Lineup: Game 5 at Winnipeg

suter_skate
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With Tyler Tucker listed as day-to-day due to injury, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery will have to make a lineup change on defense for Game 5 in Winnipeg (8:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN, 101 ESPN).

Ryan Suter will be back in the lineup after sitting out in Games 3 and 4.

At Wednesday's morning skate, Suter was paired with NIck Leddy, and that's where he's expected to be for Game 5 as the Blues look to take a lead in the best-of-7 series for the first time.

"I have to give him credit," Montgomery said of Suter. "It was hard to [take him out of the lineup] when you respect a player so much and what he's done in the league for years and how much he's helped us this year. You make a decision, and you live it, but that day that I told him, that practice - he was unbelievable. He's a pro.

"I know he's going to be good for us."

No other lineup changes are expected based on the morning skate.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Game 5 at Winnipeg

News Feed

Preview: Game 5 at Winnipeg

Game 6 pregame rally set for May 2 at Union Station

Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury

Blues recall 3 players from Springfield

Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

Fowler sets franchise playoff record

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday