Projected Lineup: Game 5 at Winnipeg

With Tyler Tucker listed as day-to-day due to injury, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery will have to make a lineup change on defense for Game 5 in Winnipeg (8:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN, 101 ESPN).

Ryan Suter will be back in the lineup after sitting out in Games 3 and 4.

At Wednesday's morning skate, Suter was paired with NIck Leddy, and that's where he's expected to be for Game 5 as the Blues look to take a lead in the best-of-7 series for the first time.

"I have to give him credit," Montgomery said of Suter. "It was hard to [take him out of the lineup] when you respect a player so much and what he's done in the league for years and how much he's helped us this year. You make a decision, and you live it, but that day that I told him, that practice - he was unbelievable. He's a pro.

"I know he's going to be good for us."

No other lineup changes are expected based on the morning skate.