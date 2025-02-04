Projected lineup: Feb. 4 vs. Edmonton

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center on Tuesday night to face off against the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, 101 ESPN, Blues App), a game which will also see defenseman Nick Leddy return to the lineup for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Leddy, who has missed the last 49 games after sustaining an injury against the Minnesota Wild on Oct.15, has been skating off and on with the team but has yet to make his return to game action.

“We saw him in battle [drills] in the last couple of practices, we’ve seen him in one-on-one battles and he was handling that. His feet allow him to defend at such a high level, and against Edmonton it’s going to be good,” Head Coach Jim Montgomery said.

Leddy will slot into the lineup on the third D-pair in the place of Tyler Tucker, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered against Utah on Sunday.

Coming off a much-needed win in Utah, Montgomery is making a few minor adjustments to the lineup, including moving Alexandre Texier up to the second line with Brayden Schenn and Dylan Holloway, and reuniting the fourth line of Alexey Toropchenko, Radek Faksa, and Nathan Walker.

“We’ve got to bring the urgency, so that our great fans here get going,” Montgomery said.

With Leddy’s return to the lineup, the current group of D-corps veterans including Cam Fowler, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Ryan Suter, and Leddy will have played a combined total of over 4,500 NHL games.

“They all have been through so many scenarios, and they’re all team-first guys, so it’s going to be exciting to have that kind of veteran leadership back there,” Montgomery said.

Tucker and Mathieu Joseph both missed Tuesday’s morning skate, and Joseph is doubtful to play against Edmonton due to illness but will be a game-time decision according to Montgomery.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Alexandre Texier

Jake Neighbours - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington