The St. Louis Blues will get a boost on the blueline on Tuesday as Nick Leddy is ready to return to the lineup.

Leddy has played just four games during the 2024-25 season, last appearing on Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Wild.

He has missed 49 games due to injury and has been on injured reserve since Oct. 22.

Through his 1,015-game NHL career, Leddy has recorded 411 points (73 goals, 228 assists) and 201 penalty minutes.