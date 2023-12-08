Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 at Columbus

The St. Louis Blues will play a back-to-back set of road games before finally returning to St. Louis for a three-game homestand next week.

The team is close to finishing a stretch in which they've played only three of their last 13 games at Enterprise Center.

On Friday, the team is in Columbus for a matchup with Blue Jackets (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube confirmed he would make a few lineup changes after Friday's morning skate at Nationwide Arena.

Jakub Vrana will play in his first game since Nov. 28, replacing Sammy Blais on the fourth line, and Tyler Tucker will play in his first game since Nov. 30 in place of Marco Scandella.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.