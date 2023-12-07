Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

BLUES Though the lead changed three times in the first two periods, the St. Louis Blues were unable to hang on as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights pulled away to win 6-3 at Enterprise Center.

Jake Neighbours added his team-leading 10th goal of the season, reaching double digits for the first time in his young career. Kevin Hayes and Jordan Kyrou also scored, giving the Blues a 3-1 lead after the first period. Four goals in the second from Vegas - including three in a 2:36 span - flipped the momentum away from the Blues' favor.

Vegas' eight power plays - a single-game record for the young Golden Knights franchise - made the Blues' comeback efforts difficult. 18 of the Golden Knights' 49 shots on goal came on the power play, including 10 across four power plays in the first 12 minutes of the third period.

"We took too many penalties in the game - I think that was one of the biggest problems," said Craig Berube. "It was hard, a lot of killing burnt out a lot of guys tonight."

The Blues will look to clean up their penalties this weekend, traveling to Columbus and Chicago for a road back-to-back. After Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks, the Blues will play six of their next eight games on home ice.

They'll visit the struggling Blue Jackets with a record of 13-11-1, worth 27 points and fifth in the Central Division.