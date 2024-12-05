Projected Lineup: Dec. 5 at Calgary

buch_faulk_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Some big question marks face the St. Louis Blues ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich has been dealing with a lower-body injury and seems close to returning, while Justin Faulk was a late scratch Tuesday in Winnipeg because of an upper-body injury. Both players skated in an optional practice on Thursday morning, and both could (or could not) be back in the lineup against the Flames.

“We’ll have a determination of whether they are players after the pregame skate,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of their status. “We’ll know (if they can play) this afternoon.”

For now, the projected lineup below does not include either player and is based on Wednesday’s team practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. If Buchnevich and/or Faulk are able to play, the lineup below will be adjusted after pregame warm-ups.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal against the Flames, who sit four points ahead of the Blues and hold the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel
P.O Joseph - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Flames

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Flames

Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Broberg activated from injured reserve

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

Blues relieve Drew Bannister of coaching duties; hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field