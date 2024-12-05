Projected Lineup: Dec. 5 at Calgary

Some big question marks face the St. Louis Blues ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich has been dealing with a lower-body injury and seems close to returning, while Justin Faulk was a late scratch Tuesday in Winnipeg because of an upper-body injury. Both players skated in an optional practice on Thursday morning, and both could (or could not) be back in the lineup against the Flames.

“We’ll have a determination of whether they are players after the pregame skate,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of their status. “We’ll know (if they can play) this afternoon.”

For now, the projected lineup below does not include either player and is based on Wednesday’s team practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. If Buchnevich and/or Faulk are able to play, the lineup below will be adjusted after pregame warm-ups.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal against the Flames, who sit four points ahead of the Blues and hold the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.