Preview: Blues at Flames

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (12-12-2) are coming off a dominant 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, their first win over the Jets since March 2023.

After a scoreless first, the offense found their rhythm, outshooting the Jets 19-3 in the second period. With less than two minutes of play left in the second, the Blues netted two goals in 39 seconds during a four-on-four.

Jordan Kyrou broke the scoreless tie off a pass from Brayden Schenn. This assist marked Schenn’s 400th point as a Blue. Dylan Holloway added the second goal, his fourth goal in three games. Following the victory, Holloway expressed how his confidence continues to build.

“It definitely feels good, but you can’t get complacent,” Holloway said. “I've still got to keep grinding, keep working, keep shooting pucks, that kind of thing. And hopefully they keep going in.”

Kyrou tallied his second of the night to put the Blues on top, 3-0. With less than five minutes remaining, the Jets pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker and scored their lone goal of the evening. Robert Thomas iced the game 36 seconds later with an empty-net goal.

Goaltender and Winnipeg native Joel Hofer earned his first hometown victory with 22 saves. Following the game, Head Coach Jim Montgomery stated the impact Hofer had.

“It’s great for him to come into his hometown and get a win,” Montgomery said. “But most importantly, the great saves and the goalie's handles that he had that led to easy breakouts for us. We've got a really good 1-2 punch here; we’re very blessed with that.”

The Blues, who are 3-0-1 under Montgomery, will continue their Canadian road trip Thursday when they face the Calgary Flames for the first time this season.

FLAMES The Calgary Flames (13-9-4) ended a four-game losing streak by shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The Flames scored their first two goals on the power play, before tallying an empty-netter for their final on the night.

During the off-season, the Flames retained the majority of their team from the 2023-24 season. However they did lose two key pieces in trades of forward Andrew Mangiapane (Washington Capitals) and goaltender Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils.)

The Flames are looking to make the playoffs after missing the postseason for two years in a row. They currently are tied for third in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Robert Thomas earned two points (one goal, one assist) in Tuesday night’s victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The assistant captain has three points in his last three games (two goals, one assist). In 410 games played, Thomas has 327 points (89 goals, 238 assists).

FLAMES Forward Nazem Kadri is leading the Flames this season with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). In his last six games, he has posted six points (three goals, three assists). In his 929 games played, he has 659 points (280 goals, 379 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • Since Jim Montgomery’s first game with the Blues on Nov. 25, the Blues lead the NHL with 1.50 goals-against per game. They have not allowed a power-play goal under Montgomery (10-for-10 on the penalty kill), the only team to not allow one in that span.
  • Brayden Schenn is the 14th player in franchise history to record 400 points as a Blue.
  • Jordan Kyrou has 23 multi-goal games as a Blue (including Tuesday in Winnipeg), which is the 14th-most in franchise history.
  • Dylan Holloway has a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak (four goals, three assists), both the longest of his career.
  • Goaltender Jordan Binnington's next game will be his 300th.

