Projected Lineup: Dec. 31 at Colorado

There will be a handful of changes to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues as they close out 2025 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (8 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

After sitting out one game, forward Jonatan Berggren will be back on the ice and skating on the top line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich. Mathieu Joseph will sit.

"Make plays and be a good two-way player, like he did his first three games here," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery of what he wants to see from Berggren tonight.

In addition to the personnel change, it appears there will be some juggling amongst all the forward lines. That includes elevating Jimmy Snuggerud, who scored on Monday, to the second line.

On defense, it looks like Matthew Kessel will go in for Logan Mailloux.

Jordan Binnington, named to Team Canada's Olympic roster this morning along with teammate Colton Parayko, will be in net.

Wednesday's morning skate was optional. The below lines and pairings are based on Tuesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.