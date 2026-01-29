Sundqvist activated from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have activated forward Oskar Sundqvist from injured reserve. In addition, the Blues assigned forwards Matt Luff and Hugh McGing to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Sundqvist, 31, has missed the last four games after sustaining a skate cut just above his ankle on Jan. 18 against the Edmonton Oilers. The Boden, Sweden native has dressed in 39 games for the Blues this season, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Overall, he has totaled 177 points (65 goals, 112 assists) and 219 penalty minutes in 532 career regular‑season games.