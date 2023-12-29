Projected Lineup: Dec. 29 vs. Colorado

binnington_walkout
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Following Wednesday’s win over Dallas, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister opted for only one lineup change during the optional morning skate ahead of a Friday night matchup with Colorado (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“Obviously… they’re a good hockey team, they know how to win, veteran leadership, their first line is extremely dangerous and their power play has been winning them hockey games,” Bannister said.

Netminder Jordan Binnington will get the start against the Avalanche, and will tie Grant Fuhr at No. 4 on the all-time leaderboard for games played by a Blues goaltender, both with 249 games.

"In previous starts, Binner's been really good against Colorado, so he's played well against them and I think he deserves the opportunity to be in the net," Bannister said of turning back to Binnington after Joel Hofer earned a 2-1 win vs. Dallas on Wednesday. "I mean I think Joel (Hofer) played extremely well, there’s no doubt about that. I think going back with Binner (Friday) still gives us the ability, in back-to-backs, to go back with Joel (on Saturday in Pittsburgh).”

Forward Pavel Buchnevich missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Bannister said that health is a concern for some players, and there may be game-time decisions for Friday’s matchup.

“There is a little bit of a cold going through our room… so we’ll just manage it," he said. "There are some guys that are still affected by the illness going through our room.”

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad – Kevin Hayes – Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern – Oskar Sundqvist – Sammy Blais

Defensemen

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko
Torey Krug – Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella – Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays
Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube

Life as a Blue premieres Dec. 18 on YouTube
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 16

Parayko scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Stars
St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie

St. Louis native Joey O'Brien serves as Stars backup goalie
Ottawa Senators St. Louis Blues game recap December 14

Blues defeat Senators in 1st game under Bannister, end 4-game skid
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut

Bannister set to make NHL coaching debut
Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties

Blues relieve Berube of coaching duties