Projected Lineup: Dec. 29 vs. Colorado

Following Wednesday’s win over Dallas, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister opted for only one lineup change during the optional morning skate ahead of a Friday night matchup with Colorado (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“Obviously… they’re a good hockey team, they know how to win, veteran leadership, their first line is extremely dangerous and their power play has been winning them hockey games,” Bannister said.

Netminder Jordan Binnington will get the start against the Avalanche, and will tie Grant Fuhr at No. 4 on the all-time leaderboard for games played by a Blues goaltender, both with 249 games.

"In previous starts, Binner's been really good against Colorado, so he's played well against them and I think he deserves the opportunity to be in the net," Bannister said of turning back to Binnington after Joel Hofer earned a 2-1 win vs. Dallas on Wednesday. "I mean I think Joel (Hofer) played extremely well, there’s no doubt about that. I think going back with Binner (Friday) still gives us the ability, in back-to-backs, to go back with Joel (on Saturday in Pittsburgh).”

Forward Pavel Buchnevich missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Bannister said that health is a concern for some players, and there may be game-time decisions for Friday’s matchup.

“There is a little bit of a cold going through our room… so we’ll just manage it," he said. "There are some guys that are still affected by the illness going through our room.”