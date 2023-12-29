Preview: Blues vs. Avalanche

BLUES The St. Louis Blues earned their third straight win on Wednesday night, returning from the holiday break with a tough win over the then-division-leading Dallas Stars. Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella got the Blues out to a 2-0 lead, and Joel Hofer's second strong outing in a row helped the Blues hang on for a 2-1 win.

After stopping a career-high 37 shots against the Panthers last week, Hofer once again set a career high by denying the Stars on 39 of their 40 shots on goal Wednesday night. Now with seven on the season, Buffalo's Devon Levi is the only goaltender in the NHL with as many wins this season at a younger age than 23-year-old Hofer.

"(Hofer) was great on the (penalty kill) for us early on," said Drew Bannister. "He made some key saves for us in the third... Outstanding from the beginning right to the end."

Since Bannister was named interim head coach on Dec. 12, the Blues have won five of their last six games - including three crucial divisional wins. The Blues, Predators, Coyotes and Wild are separated by just two points in the standings as of Thursday afternoon.

The Blues wrap up a three-game stay at Enterprise Center with their last home game of 2023, facing another division rival in the Colorado Avalanche. Quickly turning around, the Blues head to Pittsburgh on Saturday before four days' rest to start the New Year.

They'll host the Avs with a record of 18-15-1, worth 37 points and sixth in the Central Division.