Projected Lineup: Dec. 19 at Lightning

holloway_closeup
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues begin a three-game road trip that takes them to Tampa Bay, Sunrise and Detroit before a three-day break for the holidays.

Thursday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning begins at 6 p.m. CT and is available on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.

The team held a 20-minute morning skate at Amalie Arena on Thursday that revealed a lineup change - Alexandre Texier is expected to return to the lineup on the fourth line, replacing Oskar Sundqvist.

With Texier back, Dylan Holloway moves back to center on a third line with Brandon Saad and Zack Bolduc.

Philip Broberg did not participate in Thursday's morning skate. Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Broberg needed a maintenance day but he is expected to play against the Lightning.

Tyler Tucker, who was recalled from Springfield on Thursday morning following the trade of P.O Joseph to Pittsburgh, is expected to arrive in time for the game.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Dylan Holloway - Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier - Nathan Walker - Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter – Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

