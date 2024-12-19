Preview: Blues at Lightning

By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (15-15-3) are headed to the sunshine state to begin a three-game pre-holiday road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, the two teams' final matchup this season.

The Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, which split their season series 1-1. The Blues' lone goal belonged to Jordan Kyrou, who extended his goal streak to five games - the longest streak of his career.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich addressed the media following the loss, emphasizing the team’s ability to rally and secure victories, as they have eight comeback wins this season. However, he stated it’s difficult to do so when the team isn’t performing at their best.

“I don’t think it’s tough but, we didn’t have a grade-A game,” Buchnevich said. “I don’t think we got lots of chances, it doesn’t generate anything and we have to learn from that. Have to learn how to win those games.”

The Blues will take on the Lightning on Thursday before heading southeast to play the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Friday.

LIGHTNING The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-10-2) are coming into Thursday night’s duel on a three-game win streak, most recently securing a 5-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Lightning came out hot from the start, scoring the first four goals of the game for a comfortable lead. However the Blue Jackets came into the third ready to attack, scoring three consecutive goals to make it a one-score game. But Tampa Bay withstood the push and sealed the victory when they scored an empty-netter in the final minutes of play.

During the offseason, the Lightning acquired forward Jake Guentzel in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, Guentzel has been impressive. His goal on Tuesday marked a seven-game goal streak, the longest streak in the NHL so far this season. In his last seven games, Guentzel has earned 12 points (nine goals, three assists).

Since the two teams met on Nov. 5, the Lightning have gone 10-4-2 in their last 16 games. The Lightning rank third in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Jordan Kyrou continues to light the lamp for the Blues. On Tuesday he extended his five-game goal streak (the second-longest active goal streak in the NHL behind Guentzel) and six-game point streak (five goals, one assist). He is one of just seven players in the League this season with a goal streak of at least five games.

LIGHTNING Brayden Point earned his 21st goal of the season against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, giving him a three-game goal streak. The Calgary native is on a six-game point streak, earning 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in the time frame. Point leads the team in goals (21) and is second on the team in points (37).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are 5-1-1 on the road since Jim Montgomery took over as head coach, which is the third-most road wins and points in the NHL since Nov. 25 (1. Washington/Utah, six wins & 12 points)
  • Since Nov. 25, Robert Thomas shares third in the NHL with 11 road points (1. Kucherov, 13), while his seven road assists share fifth (1. Kucherov, 11).
  • Brayden Schenn recorded his 12th assist of the season on Tuesday. Schenn has an assist in back-to-back games and has three points in his last four games (one goal, two assists).

