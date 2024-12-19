Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tucker, 24, has appeared in 19 games with Springfield this season, recording 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 39 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has dressed in 52 NHL games, logging six points (two goals, four assists) and 73 penalty minutes. Tucker was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.