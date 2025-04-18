Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

blues-bashes2

When the St. Louis Blues are on the road in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you can join us for Blues Bashes at Ballpark Village and select Hotshots locations.

Blues Bashes will feature the game on big screens, appearances by Louie, Blue Crew and the Blues Street Team, an inflatable slapshot game, and raffle prizes.

Ballpark Village will also feature an exclusive Rinkside Reserve sale.

The party starts one hour prior to the scheduled puck drop of all road games in the playoffs.

Blues Bash Round 1 Schedule

Game 1: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Lindbergh
Game 2: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Edwardsville
* Game 5: Ballpark Village | Hotshots St. Charles
* Game 7: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Fenton

* if necessary

To learn more about everything happening during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, visit stlouisblues.com/playoffs.

News Feed

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase

McDavid has 3 assists in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues

Suter nominated for Masterton Trophy

Parayko nominated for King Clancy Trophy

Jets end Blues' 12-game winning streak, pad lead for Presidents' Trophy

Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

Blues rewarded for sticking together at Trade Deadline

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

Blues set new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins