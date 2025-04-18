Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

When the St. Louis Blues are on the road in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you can join us for Blues Bashes at Ballpark Village and select Hotshots locations.

Blues Bashes will feature the game on big screens, appearances by Louie, Blue Crew and the Blues Street Team, an inflatable slapshot game, and raffle prizes.

Ballpark Village will also feature an exclusive Rinkside Reserve sale.

The party starts one hour prior to the scheduled puck drop of all road games in the playoffs.

Blues Bash Round 1 Schedule

Game 1: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Lindbergh

Game 2: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Edwardsville

* Game 5: Ballpark Village | Hotshots St. Charles

* Game 7: Ballpark Village | Hotshots Fenton

* if necessary

To learn more about everything happening during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, visit stlouisblues.com/playoffs.