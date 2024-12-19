Blues trade P.O Joseph to Pittsburgh

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the team has traded defenseman P.O Joseph to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Joseph, 25, was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 3, 2024.

This season, the Laval, Quebec, native has appeared in 23 games, logging two assists and 23 penalty minutes.

Overall, Joseph has dressed in 170 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) and 89 penalty minutes.