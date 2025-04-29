Game 6 pregame rally set for May 2 at Union Station

The pregame rally kicks off 3.5 hours before the scheduled game start time

Union-Station-Rallys
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Get ready to cheer on the St. Louis Blues on Friday, May 2 before Game 6 of the Blues vs. Jets series with a high-energy playoff rally at Union Station! Whether you have a ticket to the game, or not, all fans are welcome to the rally.

Enjoy live music, special appearances from Blues Alumni, broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale and other special guests!

Plus, grab a bite or a drink from Union Station’s favorite spots, including The Train Shed, 1894 Café and The Taco Container.

The pregame rally will also feature appearances from in-game hosts Reagan and Dre'Co, Louie and Blue Crew and more. Fans can also take advantage of a special Rinkside Reserve sale, enjoy Blues slapshot inflatable games and race friends in a Blues bungee run.

Kids can get temporary Blues tattoos and register for the Blue Note Kids Club as well.

The rally kicks off 3.5 hours before the scheduled puck drop and runs until 90 minutes before game time. Paid parking is available at the Union Station parking lot, Kiel Garage and surrounding lots and garages. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs info at stlouisblues.com/playoffs.

News Feed

Preview: Game 5 at Winnipeg

Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury

Blues recall 3 players from Springfield

Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

Fowler sets franchise playoff record

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase