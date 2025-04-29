Game 6 pregame rally set for May 2 at Union Station

Get ready to cheer on the St. Louis Blues on Friday, May 2 before Game 6 of the Blues vs. Jets series with a high-energy playoff rally at Union Station! Whether you have a ticket to the game, or not, all fans are welcome to the rally.

Enjoy live music, special appearances from Blues Alumni, broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale and other special guests!

Plus, grab a bite or a drink from Union Station’s favorite spots, including The Train Shed, 1894 Café and The Taco Container.

The pregame rally will also feature appearances from in-game hosts Reagan and Dre'Co, Louie and Blue Crew and more. Fans can also take advantage of a special Rinkside Reserve sale, enjoy Blues slapshot inflatable games and race friends in a Blues bungee run.

Kids can get temporary Blues tattoos and register for the Blue Note Kids Club as well.

The rally kicks off 3.5 hours before the scheduled puck drop and runs until 90 minutes before game time. Paid parking is available at the Union Station parking lot, Kiel Garage and surrounding lots and garages. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs info at stlouisblues.com/playoffs.