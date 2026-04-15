Projected Lineup: April 14 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington will get the start in goal as the St. Louis Blues conclude their home schedule for the 2025-26 season at Enterprise Center.

There will be a number of changes to the skaters as well following the assignments of Otto Stenberg and Theo Lindstein to Springfield. The Thunderbirds are in a tight playoff race with three games remaining in the regular season. 

Nathan Walker and Matthew Kessel will take the two rookies' spots in the lineup Tuesday.

Additionally Oskar Sundqvist will center the fourth line in place of Jack Finley. Cam Fowler will move up to partner Colton Parayko on defense with Kessel skating alongside Tyler Tucker on the third pair. 

The puck drops against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or listen on 101 ESPN.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonathan Drouin
Pavel Buchnevich - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

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