Lindstein, Stenberg assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Theo Lindstein and forward Otto Stenberg to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lindstein, 21, dressed in 17 games for the Blues this season, posting three points (two goals, two assists) and six penalty minutes. The Gävle, Sweden, native has also made 56 appearances for the Thunderbirds, recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and 18 penalty minutes. Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round, 29th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Stenberg, 20, appeared in 32 games for the Blues this season, logging 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and five penalty minutes. The Stenungsund, Sweden, native has also dressed in 33 games for the Thunderbirds, tallying 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and six penalty minutes. Stenberg was drafted by the Blues in the first round (25th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.