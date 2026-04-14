Preview: Blues vs. Penguins

Last call at Enterprise Center:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, closing out a back-to-back after defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday. The matchup is the second and final meeting between the teams this season, with the Penguins taking the first contest.

Pittsburgh arrives in St. Louis following a tough back-to-back weekend, falling 6–3 to the Washington Capitals on Saturday before being shut out by the same team 3–0 on Sunday. Despite the recent skid, the Penguins have locked up second place in the Metropolitan Division and will use Tuesday as their final tune-up before waddling into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.