Preview: Blues vs. Penguins

Preview_PIT
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Last call at Enterprise Center:

The St. Louis Blues wrap up their home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, closing out a back-to-back after defeating the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday. The matchup is the second and final meeting between the teams this season, with the Penguins taking the first contest.

Pittsburgh arrives in St. Louis following a tough back-to-back weekend, falling 6–3 to the Washington Capitals on Saturday before being shut out by the same team 3–0 on Sunday. Despite the recent skid, the Penguins have locked up second place in the Metropolitan Division and will use Tuesday as their final tune-up before waddling into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

🕒 When: Tuesday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@PIT: Kyrou ties the game

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues are 2-3-1 in their last six games against Pittsburgh.
  • The Blues have won back-to-back home games against Pittsburgh and have earned points in five straight games against the Penguins at Enterprise Center (3-0-2).
  • Robert Thomas has 11 points in 11 career games against Pittsburgh (2g, 9a).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 27 at PIT | PIT 6, STL 3 

April 14 vs. STL, 8:30 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Pavel Buchnevich is coming off a strong performance, earning second star honors after scoring his 200th career goal Monday against the Minnesota Wild. Buchnevich has hit multiple milestones this season, recording 300 career assists on March 1 and 500 career points on March 21. He has two points (1g, 1a) over his last two games and is tied for second on the team in points (46), second in assists (28) and fourth in goals (18).

PENGUINS: EVGENI MALKIN

Evgeni Malkin continues to be a key driver for the Penguins’ offense, recording eight points (4g, 4a) over his last five games. Malkin ranks third on the team in assists (42) and has tallied 61 points. Malkin and Sidney Crosby have made NHL history as the first set of teammates age 38 or older to both record 60+ points in a single season.

MIN@STL: Buchnevich scores 200th career goal

BLUES BUZZ

  • Colton Parayko's tally Monday moved him into fourth in franchise history for goals by a Blues defenseman with 81. He passed Jeff Brown (80) and is now three goals away from Chris Pronger's mark of 84.
  • The Blues are 13-12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud is one goal shy of becoming the 10th rookie in franchise history to post a season of 20+ goals and 20+ assists.

UP NEXT

  • April 16 - Blues at Mammoth

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