Projected Lineup: April 1 vs. Detroit

Jimmy Snuggerud will make his NHL debut on Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

It was an optional morning skate, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Snuggerud would play during his media availability. The forward signed his entry-level contract on Saturday and joined the Blues for his first practice on Monday.

“His hockey sense, game management, his puck play was really good," Montgomery said. "His hands are exceptional. His skating is NHL speed, those are things you’re looking to see. The biggest thing is the brain, and he thinks it so well.”

Based on line rushes at Monday's practice, it appears that Snuggerud will start alongside Zack Bolduc and Oskar Sundqvist.

“It’s a quality talent we’ve acquired that’s just going to make it deeper and better," Montgomery said.