Preview: Blues vs. Stars

BLUES The St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday night, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 at Enterprise Center. It was interim head coach Drew Bannister's first game behind the Blues bench and his first coaching win at the NHL level.

"It was a great game by everyone. Everyone pulled their weight from start to finish," said Robert Thomas after his three-point night. "The biggest thing is we had each other's backs out there."

Bannister's first game lineup included a reunion of Pavel Buchnevich, Thomas and Jordan Kyrou on the top forward line. The trio combined for six points, while Kyrou and Thomas each posted a plus-3 rating.

Jordan Binnington delivered another strong home-ice performance, stopping 32 out of 34 Ottawa shots for his sixth win at Enterprise Center. Mathieu Joseph and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Senators, though Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko were left scoreless.

The Blues hope to keep the momentum going when they wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday against the division-rival Dallas Stars. A two-game trip to face the Lightning and the Panthers awaits them afterwards, before three more games at Enterprise Center.

They'll host the Stars with a record of 14-14-1, worth 29 points and fifth in the Central as of Friday afternoon.