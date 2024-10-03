Preview: Blues vs. Stars

binnington_stars_103preview
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues (1-4) will wrap up a three-game preseason homestand on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Stars (5-0) at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The Blues opened the preseason with a 2-1 loss at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Kasperi Kapanen scored the lone goal in that game, while Jordan Binnington and Colten Ellis combined for 24 saves.

With Joel Hofer playing a full game on Tuesday vs. Columbus, Binnington is likely to play a full-game on Thursday.

Tickets for the game are available now on ticketmaster.com.

Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can also watch the action on stlouisblues.com, the Blues App or on Victory+. Live audio will also be available from Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN.

