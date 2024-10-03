Projected Lineup: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas

Following a 3-1 loss to Columbus on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues look to close out their home preseason slate with a win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. (stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+, 101 ESPN).

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Head Coach Drew Bannister appears to be trying some new line combinations in anticipation of the start of the regular season.

“I still think there’s room for people to really step up and earn a position or earn a job on certain lines… tonight’s a good game for our team, not only to really show where we want to be at the start of the season, but to start to build our team game and really bond as a group.”

In addition, goaltender Jordan Binnington is expected to play his first full game in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Alexey Toropchenko

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Vadim Zherenko