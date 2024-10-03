Projected Lineup: Oct. 3 vs. Dallas

GettyImages-1345221022
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Following a 3-1 loss to Columbus on Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues look to close out their home preseason slate with a win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. (stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+, 101 ESPN).

Tickets for the game are available online at ticketmaster.com.

Head Coach Drew Bannister appears to be trying some new line combinations in anticipation of the start of the regular season.

“I still think there’s room for people to really step up and earn a position or earn a job on certain lines… tonight’s a good game for our team, not only to really show where we want to be at the start of the season, but to start to build our team game and really bond as a group.”

In addition, goaltender Jordan Binnington is expected to play his first full game in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Alexey Toropchenko

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Matthew Kessel

Goalies

Jordan Binnington
Vadim Zherenko

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Stars

Blues assign Alexandrov to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues sign Alexandrov to one-year contract

Blues reduce training camp roster by 14

Saad could miss season-opening trip for Blues

Blues release 3 players from professional tryouts

Blues training camp schedule and roster

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2024-25 season

Blues assign 8 players to junior teams

Ways to save with the Blues for the 2024-25 season

Meet new Blues in-game hosts Reagan and Dre’Co

Blues announce preseason streaming schedule

Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre