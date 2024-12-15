Preview: Blues vs. Rangers

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (14-14-3) will aim for a different outcome when they fly home to face off against the New York Rangers less than 24 hours after securing a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

Jordan Kyrou scored his 12th goal of the season to give the Blues the lead in the first. Kyrou’s tally gives him a three-goal game streak and a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist). At the beginning of the second, Dallas capitalized on a power play to tie the game. After a scoreless 37 minutes of play, the game was sent to OT, with the Stars earning the victory.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington had 35 saves on the evening and posted a .946 save percentage, tying his third best save-percentage in a game this season. After the loss, Binnington was content with earning a point, but acknowledged there’s room for growth.

“It’s good for right now,” Binnington said. “I think we’re building every game, every day, and we know we have better in here. So, just continuing to build and just commit to playing the right way for each other.”

Sunday marks the first of five games against Eastern Conference opponents as the Blues host the Rangers for the final time this season.

RANGERS The New York Rangers (15-13-1) enter Sunday’s matchup off a back-to-back game and a 5-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers were unable to get the offense flowing, giving up five straight goals to the Kings before Filip Chytil earned the team's lone marker.

Earlier this month, the Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. In his five games with the Rangers, Vaakanainen has earned one point (one assist).

Since the Blues and Rangers last met on Nov. 25, New York has encountered a rough stretch as they have logged a 3-6-0 record and have been outscored 33-22 by their opponents. The Rangers rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Forward Pavel Buchnevich has points in eight straight games he has played (two goals, six assists). The former Ranger is third on the Blues in points with 20 (seven goals, 13 assists).

RANGERS Defenseman Adam Fox leads the Rangers in assists (24) and is second on the team in points (25). Fox has five points in the last four games (one goal, four assists). In 386 career games, Fox has 333 points (54 goals, 279 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas recorded his 16th assist on Saturday, marking a six-game point streak (three goals, eight assists).
  • Cam Fowler, acquired by the Blues on Saturday, made his team debut in Dallas. The defenseman recorded one shot on goal and an even plus/minus rating in 17:57 time on ice.

News Feed

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions

Blues announce initiatives for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 12

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Broberg activated from injured reserve

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach