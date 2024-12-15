Preview: Blues vs. Rangers

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (14-14-3) will aim for a different outcome when they fly home to face off against the New York Rangers less than 24 hours after securing a point in their 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.

Jordan Kyrou scored his 12th goal of the season to give the Blues the lead in the first. Kyrou’s tally gives him a three-goal game streak and a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist). At the beginning of the second, Dallas capitalized on a power play to tie the game. After a scoreless 37 minutes of play, the game was sent to OT, with the Stars earning the victory.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington had 35 saves on the evening and posted a .946 save percentage, tying his third best save-percentage in a game this season. After the loss, Binnington was content with earning a point, but acknowledged there’s room for growth.

“It’s good for right now,” Binnington said. “I think we’re building every game, every day, and we know we have better in here. So, just continuing to build and just commit to playing the right way for each other.”

Sunday marks the first of five games against Eastern Conference opponents as the Blues host the Rangers for the final time this season.

RANGERS The New York Rangers (15-13-1) enter Sunday’s matchup off a back-to-back game and a 5-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

The Rangers were unable to get the offense flowing, giving up five straight goals to the Kings before Filip Chytil earned the team's lone marker.

Earlier this month, the Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. In his five games with the Rangers, Vaakanainen has earned one point (one assist).

Since the Blues and Rangers last met on Nov. 25, New York has encountered a rough stretch as they have logged a 3-6-0 record and have been outscored 33-22 by their opponents. The Rangers rank fifth in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.