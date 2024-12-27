Preview: Blues vs. Predators

When: Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES Jordan Binnington’s shutout and Dylan Holloway’s hat trick spread holiday cheer for St. Louis Blues fans everywhere. The Blues (16-16-4) didn’t wake up to lumps of coal in their stockings this year after delivering a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Holloway scored his first goal of the night late in the first for an early lead. The Blues continued their momentum into the second, with Alexandre Texier netting his second goal of the season 18 seconds into the period. Holloway scored twice more, including an empty-netter, to seal his first career hat trick.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped all 19 shots in the game, earning him his 17th career shutout. Binnington surpassed former Blues goaltender Glenn Hall for fourth-most shutouts in franchise history. Following the victory, Binnington praised his team for their performance.

“I think defensively we were very strong from start to finish,” Binnington said. “And then offensively our game was coming along nicely - having some more o-zone time and traffic at the net, and we had a lot of chances. I think it’s just a very complete game and a commitment to playing for each other tonight.”

The Blues wrapped up their three-game road trip on Monday with a 1-1-1 record, earning three of the possible six points ahead of the League-wide holiday break. Games resume Friday when the team hosts the Nashville Predators.

PREDATORS The Predators (11-17-7) are on a two-game winning streak, earning a key victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, 5-2.

Nashville got the party started, scoring four goals before the Hurricanes answered. The Hurricanes responded in the third, scoring twice within 40 seconds to cut the lead in half. The Predators finished the game with an empty-netter from Jonathan Marchessault, his second tally on the night.

The Predators made significant changes to their roster this offseason, making a big splash in free agency. The team signed forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos and defenseman Brady Skjei. Marchessault is second on the team with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) while Stamkos has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 35 games.

The Predators have made the playoffs in nine of the past ten seasons, most recently falling to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round in six games in the 2024 postseason. They currently rank seventh in the Central Division.