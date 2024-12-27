Preview: Blues vs. Predators

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES Jordan Binnington’s shutout and Dylan Holloway’s hat trick spread holiday cheer for St. Louis Blues fans everywhere. The Blues (16-16-4) didn’t wake up to lumps of coal in their stockings this year after delivering a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Holloway scored his first goal of the night late in the first for an early lead. The Blues continued their momentum into the second, with Alexandre Texier netting his second goal of the season 18 seconds into the period. Holloway scored twice more, including an empty-netter, to seal his first career hat trick.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped all 19 shots in the game, earning him his 17th career shutout. Binnington surpassed former Blues goaltender Glenn Hall for fourth-most shutouts in franchise history. Following the victory, Binnington praised his team for their performance.

“I think defensively we were very strong from start to finish,” Binnington said. “And then offensively our game was coming along nicely - having some more o-zone time and traffic at the net, and we had a lot of chances. I think it’s just a very complete game and a commitment to playing for each other tonight.”

The Blues wrapped up their three-game road trip on Monday with a 1-1-1 record, earning three of the possible six points ahead of the League-wide holiday break. Games resume Friday when the team hosts the Nashville Predators.

PREDATORS The Predators (11-17-7) are on a two-game winning streak, earning a key victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, 5-2.

Nashville got the party started, scoring four goals before the Hurricanes answered. The Hurricanes responded in the third, scoring twice within 40 seconds to cut the lead in half. The Predators finished the game with an empty-netter from Jonathan Marchessault, his second tally on the night.

The Predators made significant changes to their roster this offseason, making a big splash in free agency. The team signed forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos and defenseman Brady Skjei. Marchessault is second on the team with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) while Stamkos has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 35 games.

The Predators have made the playoffs in nine of the past ten seasons, most recently falling to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round in six games in the 2024 postseason. They currently rank seventh in the Central Division.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Dylan Holloway was unstoppable during Monday night’s battle against the Red Wings. The Calgary native earned his first career hat trick with his 11th, 12th and 13th goals on the season. Holloway has earned 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in the last 14 games. His 13 goals rank second on the Blues and his 22 points rank fourth.

PREDATORS Filip Forsberg is on a five-game point streak (10 assists) and has earned 12 points (12 assists) in his last seven games. Forsberg leads the Predators in assists (20) and points (29). In 733 NHL games, he has earned 634 points (296 goals, 338 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues have a franchise-record and league-leading nine prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship, which got underway Thursday in Ottawa and will run through Jan. 5. Fans can get updates on stats, schedule and more at stlouisblues.com/worldjuniors.
  • On Monday at Detroit, defenseman Cam Fowler recorded his second assist as a Blue. It was his sixth of the season, and he has two assists in his last three games.
  • Robert Thomas recorded two assists on Monday at Detroit, giving him 20 on the season. Thomas has 16 points in his last 11 games (four goals, 12 assists).

News Feed

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Blues trade P.O Joseph to Pittsburgh

Noesen, Devils defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Kyrou scores again, Blues hold off Rangers

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions