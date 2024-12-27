Projected Lineup: Dec. 27 vs. Predators

Coming off a 4-0 shutout win in Detroit prior to the holiday break, the Blues will return home to take on the Nashville Predators with a slightly new lineup look in the first of two home matchups to close out the year (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Alexandre Texier, who scored his second goal of the season after playing on the top line in Monday’s win over the Red Wings, did not skate Friday morning at Enterprise Center and will be a game-time decision due to illness, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

“He earned the right to move up, to give us a different look up there… and I thought he was leading them [Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich] with a purpose and pace. So that’s why he’s been rewarded with more ice time — I don’t know if he’ll play tonight but he’s going to get that opportunity again,” Montgomery said.

With Texier possibly out, Jake Neighbours would likely fill the left wing spot on the top line, while the second line of Dylan Holloway, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou will stay together after creating two of Holloway’s three goals in Detroit.

Brandon Saad is expected to re-draw on the third line for Neighbours if Texier is unable to play.

Joel Hofer will return to the starter’s net for the Blues after going 4-0-1 in last five starts this season.

“We have to focus on ourselves [after] being off for three days. We played two complete games and we need to do that on home ice. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to be rested and give our fans something to cheer about for 60 minutes — and that’s what I’m looking forward to developing here.”

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko - Mathieu Joseph - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer