When: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports App
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES After a tough loss in Toronto, the St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way to start their homestand on a high note. Jake Neighbours, Jordan Binnington and Robert Thomas led the way to a decisive 6-3 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues have now won eight of their last 10 games at a crucial point in the season.
The Oilers, who had won 16 straight games just before the All-Star Break, got out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. The Blues followed that with one of their best individual periods all season, blanking the Oilers 4-0 to take command of the game. Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich added back-to-back power-play tallies, while Neighbours and Torey Krug scored at even strength. Thomas and Brandon Saad rounded out the scoring in a key win for the Blues' Western Conference playoff aspirations.
"We played a good overall game, and it's nice to be back home," said Binnington after his 38-save night that included two of his best highlights all season.
With positive momentum from Thursday's win, the Blues have a key opportunity to further solidify their Wild Card postseason status against the hungry Nashville Predators. After Nashville's tough loss against Dallas, the Blues now sit four points ahead in the standings.
The homestand continues with an afternoon rematch against Toronto on Monday, concluding against the Islanders later next week.
The Blues host the division-rival Predators with a record of 29-22-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central. The Blues are now even in points with the Los Angeles Kings in the Wild Card, though are two games in hand behind.
PREDATORS The Nashville Predators have struggled surrounding the All-Star Break, going 1-4-1 in their last six games since Jan. 27. The win came via overtime against Arizona, thanks to three unanswered goals in the third period and overtime.
The Preds finished a four-game homestand with a difficult loss to Dallas, letting a slow start steamroll to an eventual 9-2 loss. After the first period, Dallas was up 4-0 with an 18-1 shot deficit. Despite a better showing in the second, in which Cole Smith and Thomas Novak got them on the board, Nashville's defense remained porous and the Stars took the win.
Filip Forsberg represented the Predators at the All-Star festivities as he leads the club in scoring amidst his 12th year in Nashville. Roman Josi remains a productive scorer from the blue line - leading with 38 assists and second with 49 points - while Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist continue to be veteran contributors.
Starting a five-game road trip on Saturday against multiple teams in playoff contention, Nashville will certainly come to St. Louis hungry to avenge Thursday's loss and stay in the hunt for the postseason. After visiting Enterprise Center, the Predators face Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim on the road.
The Predators visit the Blues with a record of 27-25-2, worth 56 points and fifth in the Central Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues took a tough 8-3 loss to Nashville in their last matchup on Nov. 24, with the season series finishing in Nashville on April 4. The Blues are 3-1-1 in their last five home games against the Predators.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Jake Neighbours, who contributed a career-best three points to Thursday's win over Edmonton. The 21-year-old forward is now one goal shy of the first 20-goal season of his career, sharing the team lead with Robert Thomas.
PREDATORS Filip Forsberg, whose 25 goals and 53 points lead the Predators this season. Forsberg put up three points in their win over St. Louis earlier this year and has three points in his last four games.
BLUE NOTES
- Earning his 136th career win on Thursday night, Jordan Binnington's next win will move him into a tie with Curtie Joseph for No. 3 on the Blues all-time franchise list. Since Jan. 4, Binnington's eight wins share fifth in the NHL while his 2.24 GAA ranks ninth and his .927 SV% shares seventh (minimum five games played)
- Before Drew Bannister took over as head coach, the Blues' power play ranked 31st in the NHL at 8.4%. Since Bannister's first game on Dec. 14, the Blues' 26.6% power play ranks sixth
- Since Jan. 20, the Blues share first in wins, second in points, third in total goals scored, third in power play and fourth in goals allowed
- 21-year-old Jake Neighbours is one goal shy of 20 for the season, which would make him the tenth player in franchise history to score 20+ goals in a season at age 21 or younger. Among players who were drafted in 2020, Neighbours shares first with 19 goals with Buffalo's JJ Peterka.
- Torey Krug recorded his 25th assist of the season on Thursday vs. Edmonton, becoming the third active defenseman in the NHL to record at least 25 assists in 11 or more straight seasons