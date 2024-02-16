Preview: Blues vs. Predators

BLUES After a tough loss in Toronto, the St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way to start their homestand on a high note. Jake Neighbours, Jordan Binnington and Robert Thomas led the way to a decisive 6-3 win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues have now won eight of their last 10 games at a crucial point in the season.

The Oilers, who had won 16 straight games just before the All-Star Break, got out to a 2-1 lead after the first period. The Blues followed that with one of their best individual periods all season, blanking the Oilers 4-0 to take command of the game. Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich added back-to-back power-play tallies, while Neighbours and Torey Krug scored at even strength. Thomas and Brandon Saad rounded out the scoring in a key win for the Blues' Western Conference playoff aspirations.

"We played a good overall game, and it's nice to be back home," said Binnington after his 38-save night that included two of his best highlights all season.

With positive momentum from Thursday's win, the Blues have a key opportunity to further solidify their Wild Card postseason status against the hungry Nashville Predators. After Nashville's tough loss against Dallas, the Blues now sit four points ahead in the standings.

The homestand continues with an afternoon rematch against Toronto on Monday, concluding against the Islanders later next week.

The Blues host the division-rival Predators with a record of 29-22-2, worth 60 points and fourth in the Central. The Blues are now even in points with the Los Angeles Kings in the Wild Card, though are two games in hand behind.