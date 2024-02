Sammy Blais will return to the lineup on the fourth line, but that's the only change Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make for Saturday's afternoon matchup with the Nashville Predators (4 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN).

The Blues have won eight of their last 10 games entering the divisional matchup and are looking to further distance themselves from the Predators, who are four points back of St. Louis for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.