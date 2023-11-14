When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Lightning
When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES The St. Louis Blues undoubtedly played their best game of the young season Saturday night in Colorado. Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich became the third duo in Blues history to score hat tricks in the same game, paving the way for an 8-2 rout of the division-rival Avalanche.
In addition to the seven points provided by Schenn and Buchnevich, Jordan Binnington made 36 saves on 38 shots and Robert Thomas dished four assists as Craig Berube celebrated his 200th win behind the Blues bench.
"It's a big game for our club, confidence-wise," said Jordan Binnington. "You could see things were connected for the guys tonight... It's really good to see - we've been working hard, we've been working on our foundation."
Special teams was another major standout in Saturday's win, with the Blues scoring two much-needed power-play goals, two shorthanded goals and blanking the Avs 0-for-3 on the other end as they put the game out of reach.
Building from the big win after a 3-1-0 homestand, the Blues have now won four of their last five games behind an active offense and stifling defense. Since Nov. 3, the Blues' 22 goals share the NHL lead and their 2.40 goals against per game ranks seventh.
The Blues return home for a one-game stay against the veteran Tampa Bay Lightning before heading out on a West Coast road trip. Beginning Thursday in San Jose, the Blues will meet the Sharks, Kings, Ducks and Coyotes.
They'll host the Bolts with a record of 7-5-1, worth 15 points and fourth in the Central Division.
LIGHTNING After their loss in the First Round of the postseason last year, the Tampa Bay Lightning are still looking to break through out of the gate this year. Though their start places them fifth in a tight Atlantic Division, the Bolts have an NHL-high four overtime losses. If those four overtime losses - three of which came in divisional games - had gone the Lightning's way, they would be looking at second place.
Tampa Bay is looking to bounce back from two straight home losses, falling 5-3 to Chicago as Connor Bedard posted four points and taking a 4-0 shutout to Carolina on Saturday night.
Though team point leader Nikita Kucherov missed Saturday's game with an illness, he skated at practice on Monday and is expected to rejoin the lineup.
Behind Kucherov's regular contributions remain longtime Bolts Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos. In goal, the Lightning have turned to Jonas Johansson after Andrei Vasilevskiy's preseason surgery. On Sept. 28, it was announced that the two-time Stanley Cup Champion goaltender would be expected to miss the first two months of the regular season.
After visiting the Blues, Tampa Bay heads to Chicago for a quick rematch with the Blackhawks.
The Lightning head to Enterprise Center with a record of 6-5-4, worth 16 points and fifth place In the Atlantic Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues fell in both games against Tampa Bay last season, but are 5-3-0 in their last eight matchups and 3-1-0 in the last four at Enterprise Center. The Blues are an undefeated 3-0-0 against Eastern Conference teams this season, though will play their next seven against the West following Tuesday's game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Pavel Buchnevich, whose historic special teams display paved the way for his third career hat trick on Saturday. Buchnevich's special-teams hat trick was the fifth in franchise history and was also the first multi-shorthanded goal game by a Blue since February 2000.
LIGHTNING Nikita Kucherov, leading the Bolts and sharing third in the NHL as of Monday afternoon with 23 points in 14 games. The 30-year-old forward has 13 points in 14 career games against St. Louis, including four last season.
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues' 8-2 win over Colorado was their first eight-goal performance since April 17, 2022 when they beat the Predators 8-3 in Nashville
- The win was the fifth time in franchise history that the Blues scored at least two power play goals and shorthanded goals - last coming on Nov. 6, 2019 in Edmonton
- Before Pavel Buchnevich, the last Blue to record a special-teams hat trick was Scott Mellanby on March 6, 2003 with four power-play goals
- Brayden Schenn's eight points in his last four games shares third in the NHL, and his five goals in that span share the League lead.
- Robert Thomas extended his point streak to six games on Saturday, capped off by the second four-assist night of his career. He became the eighth player in franchise history to record multiple four-assist games
- Craig Berube's 200th win as Blues Head Coach makes him the third in franchise history to reach the milestone, only trailing Joel Quenneville and Ken Hitchcok on the all-time coaching wins leaderboard
- Among goaltenders to appear in at least five games this season (53 total), Jordan Binnington’s 2.52 GAA shares 14th while his .923 SV% shares 10th in the NHL