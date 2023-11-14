Preview: Blues vs. Lightning

BLUES The St. Louis Blues undoubtedly played their best game of the young season Saturday night in Colorado. Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich became the third duo in Blues history to score hat tricks in the same game, paving the way for an 8-2 rout of the division-rival Avalanche.

In addition to the seven points provided by Schenn and Buchnevich, Jordan Binnington made 36 saves on 38 shots and Robert Thomas dished four assists as Craig Berube celebrated his 200th win behind the Blues bench.

"It's a big game for our club, confidence-wise," said Jordan Binnington. "You could see things were connected for the guys tonight... It's really good to see - we've been working hard, we've been working on our foundation."

Special teams was another major standout in Saturday's win, with the Blues scoring two much-needed power-play goals, two shorthanded goals and blanking the Avs 0-for-3 on the other end as they put the game out of reach.

Building from the big win after a 3-1-0 homestand, the Blues have now won four of their last five games behind an active offense and stifling defense. Since Nov. 3, the Blues' 22 goals share the NHL lead and their 2.40 goals against per game ranks seventh.

The Blues return home for a one-game stay against the veteran Tampa Bay Lightning before heading out on a West Coast road trip. Beginning Thursday in San Jose, the Blues will meet the Sharks, Kings, Ducks and Coyotes.

They'll host the Bolts with a record of 7-5-1, worth 15 points and fourth in the Central Division.