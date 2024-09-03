Krug to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

krug_playing_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Torey Krug will undergo surgery to address pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle that will result in him missing the entire 2024-25 season.

The decision to undergo surgery was reached following an effort to rehabilitate the injury through non-surgical interventions.

Krug, 33, was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020. Last season, the Livonia, Michigan, native dressed in 77 regular-season games, posting 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) and 32 penalty minutes.

Across four seasons with the Blues, Krug has recorded 146 points (22 goals, 124 assists) and 154 penalty minutes in 255 regular-season games.

Overall, he has appeared in 778 career regular-season games, including stints with Boston and St. Louis, totaling 483 points (89 goals, 394 assists) and 374 penalty minutes.

