Blues announce preseason streaming schedule

The St. Louis Blues today announced a diverse lineup of streaming options for their upcoming 2024 preseason schedule, designed to provide hockey fans with added flexibility to live stream select Blues games wherever and however they want to watch.

In addition to live streams on the Blues App and stlouisblues.com presented for select games in past preseasons, the Blues have signed a working agreement with A Parent Media Co. (APMC), owner of the newly formed Victory+, to add select preseason broadcasts to their free direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The new network officially launches its first live sports broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 21, with the Blues preseason opener at Dallas.

“We couldn’t be more excited that all the pieces of the puzzle came together for us to reach a larger audience of Blues fans with a wide range of streaming options for watching the start of what promises to be an exciting season of Blues hockey,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “The opportunity to add an emerging streaming platform like Victory+ to our existing preseason streaming mix came along at the perfect time, providing a platform that is free to users and enhances our ability to meet our fans where they are and how they want to consume our games.

“We look forward to returning to Bally Sports for our regular season and first-round playoff broadcasts in 2024-25 and are progressing towards being able to share full local broadcast details with our fans in advance of the regular season.”

Overall, six of seven Blues preseason games this year are currently slated for live stream broadcasts, with the lone exception being Oct. 5 vs. Chicago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While the neutral site game vs. Utah in Des Moines, Iowa on Sept. 22 will only be streamed on the Blues App and stlouisblues.com, the other five broadcasts will also be available free-of-charge on Victory+ to stream live and on-demand for 72 hours by fans within the Blues’ regional television territory.

Blues Preseason Streaming Schedule CT Available Platforms

Sept. 21 at Dallas - 6 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+

Sept. 22 at Utah - 6 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App

Sept. 25 at Columbus - 6 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+

Sept. 28 vs. Chicago - 6 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+

Oct. 1 vs. Columbus - 7 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+

Oct. 3 vs. Dallas - 7 p.m. | stlouisblues.com, Blues App, Victory+

While the initial broadcast from Dallas will carry the home team’s visual graphics and commentators, subsequent Blues preseason live streams will be presented with an audio simulcast from the Blues flagship radio partner 101 ESPN, featuring play-by-play from Chris Kerber and analysis by Joey Vitale.

Victory+ gives fans access to live games and content wherever they are, offering a free app downloadable on Roku, Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and web streaming, with additional providers in the process of being added in the near future. Newly formed under the parent company A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), Victory+ is making its first venture into professional sports in 2024-25. The Blues are the third NHL team to work with Victory+, joining the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. Using an ad-based revenue model, Victory+ is focused on offering a fan-focused experience guided by APMC’s lengthy track record in the streaming space, including their work with the Dude Perfect streaming service and Kidoodle.TV. The free service is a 100% over-the-top (OTT) streaming alternative for local sports broadcasts, with advertising as its main revenue driver.