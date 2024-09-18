Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

With the first puck drop on the regular season about three weeks away, the Blues reported to training camp on Wednesday for the team's annual Content Day, which is used to capture all things social, video and photo-related for the upcoming season.

The doors opened at 6:50 a.m. and the 64-man training camp roster began trickling in one by one at Centene Community Ice Center.

Each player had up to 10 stations to shoot a variety of different media and in-game content that ranged from standard NHL headshots to a laser video shoot to entertaining games for the videoboard.