Blues excited to be back at rink for Content Day

contentday_thumbnail
By Gabby Khodadad / St. Louis Blues

With the first puck drop on the regular season about three weeks away, the Blues reported to training camp on Wednesday for the team's annual Content Day, which is used to capture all things social, video and photo-related for the upcoming season.

The doors opened at 6:50 a.m. and the 64-man training camp roster began trickling in one by one at Centene Community Ice Center.

Each player had up to 10 stations to shoot a variety of different media and in-game content that ranged from standard NHL headshots to a laser video shoot to entertaining games for the videoboard.

One of the highlights of Content Day is Blue Note Productions' original games and competitions - which this season includes “Read My Lips,” and “Where is Your Head At?” Who knew friendly games can get so heated?

While Content Day may last only a couple of hours, the front office staff has been planning and preparing for this multi-faceted event since last season.

Trevor Nickerson, the team's Vice President and Executive Producer of Blue Note Productions, said Content Day differs each year based on new inspiration his team comes up with, plus his own desire to set the Blues apart from the rest of the NHL.

“A lot of times we look outside of hockey, see what the NFL is doing, what the NBA is doing, because at some point you can kind of feel like in the NHL it can be sort of repetitive,” Nickerson said.

“When we get to the Home Opener, and we start to roll out the content that we gathered today…what I look forward to the most is the reaction from the crowd and engaging them and exciting them for the game they are getting ready to watch,” Nickerson added.

Want to see who can read lips and who can’t pronounce medical terminology? Well, you are in luck! See all of it at Blues home games this season, beginning Oct. 15 against Seattle. Get tickets to games by visiting stlouisblues.com/tickets.

An Insider’s POV from Content Day:

  1. Colton Parayko hates running. When asked if he liked it, he replied with a hard “No.” Parayko went on to say he feels that when he runs, he “doesn’t get anywhere” and “is always in his thoughts.”
  2. Robert Thomas thinks media day “is a mess.” See video above.
  3. P.O. and Mathieu Joseph really do have “brother telepathy.” The JoBros are happy to be on the same NHL team for the first time together, which was on full display in their videoboard games “Read My Lips” and “Where is Your Head At?” - which you'll see in-game soon.
  4. When asked if the photo team can get one more pic, Ryan Suter responded that he, “just wants to make us [content staff] happy.”
  5. After taking his headshot for the season, Scott Perunovich looked at his photo and said, “Not much I can do there, ehhhh.”

News Feed

Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

Prospect Showcase: Blues 6, Wild 2

Prospect Showcase: Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre

2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Blues to begin training camp Sept. 19

Neighbours to throw out first pitch at Cardinals game

Season Preview: 2024-25 St. Louis Blues

Krug to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Blues to get 11 games broadcast nationally in 2024-25

Open House set for Sept. 9 at Enterprise Center

6 Blues join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 20

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues in 2024-25

Season Preview: Blues top prospects

Blues sign Burns to entry-level contract

Binnington loves Blues’ aggressive moves to add Broberg, Holloway