2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

Newest inductees will be revealed in-arena during Blues vs. Jets game

halloffame
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will reveal the 2025 class for the Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - at the Oct. 22 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The inductees will be officially added to the Blues Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. All inductees will be celebrated at the Jan. 25 game vs. Dallas.

The Blues Hall of Fame was originally established in 2023 to commemorate the players, coaches, broadcasters and management that have made outstanding contributions to the franchise.

The inaugural class featured 11 former players – Red Berenson, Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Glenn Hall, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger – alongside legendary coach Scotty Bowman, longtime broadcaster Dan Kelly and original Blues owners Sid Salomon Jr. and Sid Salomon III.

In 2024, the team added Pavol Demitra, Mike Luit and Keith Tkachuk.

Tickets for the Oct. 22 game are available now online at ticketmaster.com.

Additional details about the induction ceremony will be released at a later date.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.

News Feed

Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Blues to begin training camp Sept. 19

Neighbours to throw out first pitch at Cardinals game

Season Preview: 2024-25 St. Louis Blues

Krug to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Blues to get 11 games broadcast nationally in 2024-25

Open House set for Sept. 9 at Enterprise Center

5 Blues join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 20

Season Preview: Blues top prospects

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues in 2024-25

Blues sign Burns to entry-level contract

Binnington loves Blues’ aggressive moves to add Broberg, Holloway

Blues acquire Broberg, Holloway from Oilers

Blues, Blues Alumni donate $10k to help family of former Blue

Blues For Kids launches Louie’s Little Free Library to foster reading in the community

Blues tender offer sheet to Edmonton's Broberg, Holloway

Blues release 2024-25 giveaways and theme nights