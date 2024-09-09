2025 Blues Hall of Fame class to be announced Oct. 22

The St. Louis Blues will reveal the 2025 class for the Blues Hall of Fame - presented by First Community - at the Oct. 22 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The inductees will be officially added to the Blues Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. All inductees will be celebrated at the Jan. 25 game vs. Dallas.

The Blues Hall of Fame was originally established in 2023 to commemorate the players, coaches, broadcasters and management that have made outstanding contributions to the franchise.

The inaugural class featured 11 former players – Red Berenson, Bernie Federko, Bob Gassoff, Glenn Hall, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Barclay Plager, Bob Plager, Chris Pronger, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger – alongside legendary coach Scotty Bowman, longtime broadcaster Dan Kelly and original Blues owners Sid Salomon Jr. and Sid Salomon III.

In 2024, the team added Pavol Demitra, Mike Luit and Keith Tkachuk.

Tickets for the Oct. 22 game are available now online at ticketmaster.com.

Additional details about the induction ceremony will be released at a later date.

To learn more about the Blues Hall of Fame, visit stlouisblues.com/halloffame.