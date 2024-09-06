Joseph brothers excited at chance to be Blues teammates

Pierre-Olivier Joseph learned that his older brother, Mathieu Joseph, had been traded to the St. Louis Blues by the Ottawa Senators on July 2 by way of proximity.

"We were both sitting on the couch just watching tennis here at home," Pierre-Olivier said. "And the next thing you know, a casual Tuesday turned out to be one of the big days in our career and memory book."

That's because Pierre-Olivier signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with St. Louis the following day.

Pierre-Olivier, a defenseman, and Mathieu, a forward, are elated about being teammates for the first time and excited about being St. Louis' latest version of the "Blues Brothers."

"I feel like we're good competitors, we're best friends, we hold each other accountable when things aren't going well and we've pushed each other since we were very young," Mathieu said. "He wants to make a name for himself, and I want to be playing in the NHL as long as possible, so I think together we can help each other and together help the team win some games."