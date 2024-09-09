Blues ownership group purchases McKee interests in Stifel Theatre

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman announced today that the Blues ownership group has secured 100% ownership of the long-term lease for historic Stifel Theatre, having purchased the equity stake held by Joe McKee III and Chris McKee.

The renowned landmark will be controlled by a single owner for the first time since its reopening in 2011, streamlining operations for the venue and its robust, year-round event schedule. The McKee brothers, working with the previous Blues ownership group (TowerBrook Capital Partners and Dave Checketts), were intimately involved in every aspect of financing, renovating, and reopening what was previously known as Kiel Opera House.

“On behalf of the Blues organization and the Stifel Theatre staff, I want to thank Joe and Chris McKee for the indispensable role they played in restoring the grandeur of Stifel Theatre,” said Stillman. “Joe and Chris made substantial investments, and took on significant risks, largely because of their dedication to St. Louis, resulting in a civic asset that is one of the most spectacular venues in the country. Joe and Chris are exceptional St. Louis supporters, and they have been exemplary partners. We are forever grateful for their contributions and their continued friendship with the Blues and Stifel Theatre.”

Having recently observed the 90-year anniversary of its inaugural event in 1934, Stifel Theatre is a cultural treasure and a vital entertainment venue in downtown St. Louis. Reopened as Peabody Opera House on Oct. 1, 2011, the building was renamed Stifel Theatre in 2018 under a naming-rights partnership with Stifel Financial Corp. With operations and bookings managed by the Blues organization, in consultation with the McKee brothers, the venue has hosted a diverse variety of musical artists, comedians, family shows, live theatre and dance, and social and political events, as well as a robust special-events schedule including weddings and graduations. Since 2023, the St. Louis Symphony has taken up temporary residency at Stifel Theatre – its home from 1934 to 1968 – while its full-time home at Powell Hall undergoes renovations and expansion.

“The renovation and reopening of Kiel Opera House was presented to us some 15 years ago as an opportunity. Our family loves St. Louis, and the more that love factored into our thinking, the more we saw this project as both an opportunity and an obligation,” said Joe McKee III, Chairman of PARIC Holdings, the parent company of Paric Construction, which completed the renovation of the building in 2011. “This was one of the world’s premier performing arts venues, and a place where St. Louisans made memories from Louis Armstrong to the Rolling Stones to countless graduation ceremonies. We felt we had to do it, and the backing the project received from the business community and many others was nothing short of sensational. Today, as our chapter in the history of Stifel Theatre comes to a close, we thank Tom Stillman for the exceptional partnership we have enjoyed with Tom and his team. We consider our experience a privilege and are forever grateful to everyone who believed in and supported us throughout this journey.”

“Our entire family is flattered and humbled by the honor of playing a role in the rebirth of Stifel Theatre. There were many challenges along the way, but the joy this venue has brought to a new generation of St. Louisans and visitors to our downtown since its reopening has exceeded our expectations,” said Chris McKee, President of CRG, a recognized leader in real-estate development and investment throughout North America. “This adventure has also reaffirmed our belief in the potential of our community. None of this would have been possible if not for the commitment of our partners, both past and present. We now step aside with gratitude, knowing Stifel Theatre has a bright future under the management of Tom Stillman and the Blues business operations team, for whom we will always be grateful.”