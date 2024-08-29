Open House set for Sept. 9 at Enterprise Center

Doug Armstrong, Jordan Kyrou, Scott Perunovich and Mathieu Joseph will take questions from fans

enterprise_exterior
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues fans are invited to visit Enterprise Center for an Open House event on Monday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fans will hear from Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong about his plans for the upcoming season and his vision of the future. In addition, Jordan Kyrou, Scott Perunovich and new acquisition Mathieu Joseph will take questions from fans.

Attendees will be able to check out the best seating locations available for full season, half season or mini plans for 2024-25. In addition, fans that purchase a ticket plan for the upcoming season will have a chance to earn special raffle prizes.

To join the Open House, please RSVP by clicking here.

