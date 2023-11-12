Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils
Blues Better Halves, Operation Shower host baby shower for military mothers
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career
Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month
Blues prospects embark on new seasons
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest goalie to record shutout for Blues
Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary
Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club partners with Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge
Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues
Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

With a 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, Craig Berube secured his 200th win as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues.

Berube became just the third coach in franchise history to record 200 or more wins with the Blues, joining former coaches Joel Quenneville (307) and Ken Hitchcock (248).

Since taking over as head coach on Nov. 21, 2018, the Blues are 200-123-44 (444 points) under Berube.

Berube also helped guide the Blues to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 and has collected 24 playoff wins with St. Louis, which trails only Quenneville (32) and Scotty Bowman (26) on the all-time playoff wins list.