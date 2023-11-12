Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

With a 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night, Craig Berube secured his 200th win as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues.

Berube became just the third coach in franchise history to record 200 or more wins with the Blues, joining former coaches Joel Quenneville (307) and Ken Hitchcock (248).

Since taking over as head coach on Nov. 21, 2018, the Blues are 200-123-44 (444 points) under Berube.

Berube also helped guide the Blues to its first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 and has collected 24 playoff wins with St. Louis, which trails only Quenneville (32) and Scotty Bowman (26) on the all-time playoff wins list.