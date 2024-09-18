Blues add six tryouts to training camp roster

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that six players will join the Blues on tryouts for 2024 training camp.

Forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, and Matthew Peca - as well as defenseman Scott Harrington and goaltender David Tendeck - will all be on professional tryouts while forward Jake Gudelj will be on an amateur tryout.

Three of the Blues tryout players, including Bitten, Harrington, and Peca, are currently under contract with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

For a complete training camp roster and schedule, click here.

