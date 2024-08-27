5 Blues join Blues & Brews lineup on Sept. 20

Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway and Head Coach Drew Bannister are all scheduled to appear at the second-annual Blues & Brews event on Sept. 20 at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The outdoor street party, which is put on in partnership with Bud Light, 101 ESPN and 92.3 WIL, will also feature live music from country music star Matt Stell and The Charles Glenn Group.

Tickets are just $20 each and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Fans attending Blues & Brews can also enjoy appearances by Blues Alumni, visits to the Clydesdale stables, food trucks, pop-up bars, games in the Biergarten and a complimentary Bud Light (for guests 21 and over) or bottled water.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery is located at 1200 Lynch St. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and free parking will be available in front of the tour center and other nearby lots.

