Jake Neighbours will throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium before Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners.

The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Friday's game marks the Cardinals' annual St. Louis Blues theme night. Fans that purchased a special theme ticket for the game will receive a Cardinals and Blue-themed jacket and a pre-game pep raly in the Budweiser Terrace.