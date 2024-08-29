Blues to get 11 games broadcast nationally in 2024-25

saad_celebration
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will be featured on national television and/or streaming 11 times during the 2024-25 season.

ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu will combine to broadcast eight games, while TNT, truTV and MAX will feature the Blues three times during the upcoming season.

Marquee games include the first game of the NHL schedule: Oct. 8 at Seattle (ESPN and ESPN+), the Blues’ home opener on Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota (ESPN, ESPN+) and the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 against Chicago (TNT, truTV, MAX).

Other key games include Oct. 10 at San Jose (ESPN+, Hulu) and March 2 at Dallas (TNT, truTV, MAX).

The remaining local television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

101 ESPN will feature all 82 regular-season games on the radio with Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale, with live audio also available in the Blues App.

NATIONAL BROADCAST GAMES

Oct. 8 at Seattle Kraken (ESPN, ESPN+)
Oct. 10 at San Jose Sharks - (ESPN+, Hulu)
Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - (ESPN, ESPN+)
Nov. 14 at Buffalo Sabres - (ESPN+, Hulu)
Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota Wild - (ESPN+, Hulu)
Dec. 31 at Chicago Blackhawks - (TNT, truTV, MAX)
Feb. 4 vs. Edmonton Oilers - (ESPN+, Hulu)
March 2 at Dallas Stars - (TNT, truTV, MAX)
March 18 at Nashville Predators - (ESPN, ESPN+)
March 20 vs. Vancouver Canucks - (ESPN+, Hulu)
April 9 at Edmonton Oilers - (TNT, truTV, MAX)

