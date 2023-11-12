News Feed

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

buchnevich_schenn_hat_tricks_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn each recorded a hat trick in Saturday's 8-2 rout of the Colorado Avalanche, becoming just the third combo in St. Louis Blues history to record a hat trick in the same game.

Buchnevich and Schenn are the first Blues to accomplish the feat since Doug Gilmour and Mark Hunter combined to do it on Feb. 23, 1986. Prior to that, Kevin LaValle and Dave Barr combined for hat tricks on Oct. 20, 1984.

Buchnevich (three goals) and Schenn (three goals, one assist) contributed seven points in Saturday's win.

Two of Buchnevich's goals came shorthanded, making him only the second Blue in franchise history to have a hat trick with two shorthanded goals (Larry Patey - Nov. 2, 1980).

Pavel Buchnevich with a Hat Trick vs. Colorado Avalanche

Brayden Schenn with a Hat Trick vs. Colorado Avalanche