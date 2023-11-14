News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 14 vs. Tampa Bay

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Following an 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday that included two hat tricks - one from Brayden Schenn and another from Pavel Buchnevich - no lineup changes appear to be needed for Tuesday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube held an optional practice on Tuesday but is expected to keep everything the same.

“I think overall, we’re getting good work from all the lines, what their job is and what they’re doing,” Berube said. “(Oskar Sundqvist), (Sammy Blais), and (Jake) Neighbours have been a real good identity line in my opinion. They’ve scored some goals for us, obviously Sunny on the penalty kill has done a good job - that line has been a real good identity line, a forecheck line, a heavy line and they’re playing to that identity.

“Overall, I’m pretty happy with what (our lines have) done from a checking standpoint to a production standpoint.”

Below is a projected lineup based on Monday’s team practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

