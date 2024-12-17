Preview: Blues vs. Devils

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St, Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (15-14-3) swept the season series with the New York Rangers on Sunday evening, scoring a 3-2 win and marking their ninth win against an Eastern Conference opponent this season.

The Blues top three-point leaders, Jordan Kyrou (27), Robert Thomas (23) and Pavel Buchnevich (21) remained hot as they were each responsible for a goal on Sunday. The Blues scored three consecutive goals, with Buchnevich netting the first to close out the opening period. Buchnevich has now earned a point in each of his last nine games he has skated in (three goals, six assists).

In the middle of the second, Kyrou and Thomas stretched the lead to three off two breakaway goals. In the past 11 home games, Kyrou has earned a point in each contest (six goals, five assists) and is the first Blue since the 1993-94 season to reach this mark (Craig Janney, 13). Thomas, on the other hand, is on a seven-game point streak (four goals, nine assists).

The Rangers attempted a comeback win in the third, tallying two goals, but were unsuccessful.

The Blues will continue their Eastern Conference stretch of games as they look to sweep the season series with the New Jersey Devils at home.

DEVILS The New Jersey Devils (20-10-3) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in their last matchup, recording their second straight win.

After 33 minutes of scoreless play, the Blackhawks capitalized on a deflection off the Devils to net their only goal of the game. The Devils changed the narrative, scoring four unanswered goals to close out the third, securing the victory.

The last encounter between the Blues and the Devils was on Nov. 27 - Jordan Binnington slammed the door on the Devils' offense with a 3-0 shutout, snapping New Jersey's three-game winning streak and recording a franchise record 152nd win. Since then, the Devils have gone 5-2-1.

The Devils rank second in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.