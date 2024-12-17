Projected Lineup: Dec. 17 vs. Devils

12:17 PJ TORPO
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Coming off a back-to-back weekend where the Blues picked up three of four points against the Stars and Rangers, St. Louis is back at Enterprise Center to face off against the Devils for the last home matchup before the holiday break (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Jim Montgomery is expected to make a few tweaks to the lines ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup, including moving Dylan Holloway back to the wing after centering the third line on Sunday, as Oskar Sundqvist will re-draw into the lineup at center.

Additionally, Alexey Toropchenko will play his second game on the second line alongside Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, who now has goals in four straight games for the Blues.

“Torpo and Walker, they’re just workers. When you can spread them out… we’re hoping that the workman-like attitude will be more infectious throughout the lineup,” Montgomery said.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway – Oskar Sundqvist – Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad – Nathan Walker – Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Cam Fowler – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter – Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

