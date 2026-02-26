Holloway activated from injured reserve

Mathieu Joseph has been designated as a non-roster player

holloway_joseph2
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Dylan Holloway from injured reserve.

In addition, the Blues designated forward Mathieu Joseph as non-roster.

Holloway, 24, has dressed in 34 games for the Blues this season, recording 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and 11 penalty minutes. Overall, the Calgary, Alberta native has totaled 98 points (43 goals, 55 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 200 career NHL regular-season games.

Holloway originally signed with the Blues on Aug. 20, 2024.

Joseph, 29, has logged 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and four penalty minutes in 39 games this season. Overall, the Laval, Quebec native has amassed 160 points (61 goals, 99 assists) and 200 penalty minutes in 459 career NHL regular-season games.

