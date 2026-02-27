Holloway has hat trick, assist in return, Blues defeat Kraken

Pius Suter had a goal and two assists, while Jonatan Berggren and Justin Faulk each had two assists and Joel Hofer made 23 saves for the Blues (21-28-9), who had lost three straight and eight of nine (1-7-1).

“It was kind of like a reset for everybody, clear our heads. Come back to work,” Suter said of the Olympic break. “Sometimes it’s hard when it’s not going your way, but I think this is probably what we needed. It definitely helped, and just a really good start by us and hopefully we can build on that.”

Kaapo Kakko scored and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves for the Kraken (27-22-9), who lost 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Seattle has lost three of four after winning four straight.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game both ways,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We certainly had our chances. … It’s the chances against that are my concern right now. There’s too many of them.”

Holloway made it 1-0 at 7:58 of the first period, scoring from the left circle off a feed from Berggren from behind the net.

Kakko, playing his first game since winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for Team Finland, tied it 1-1 at 12:32, knocking in a rebound off a Shane Wright shot.

“The start for today was not the best, but at least we got back in after the goal,” Kakko said. “It was OK after that for a while, but we’ve got to start better.”

Jordan Kyrou and Holloway scored 23 seconds apart early in the second period, with Kyrou making it 2-1 at 1:12 on a tic-tac-toe passing play between he, Pavel Buchnevich and Colton Parayko, and Kyrou tapped in the puck at the right post to finish it off.