Markstrom makes 25 saves, Devils hold off Blues to end 5-game skid

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues (21-29-9), who have lost four of five and are 2-8-1 their past 11 games.

“I thought we just started losing battles and turning the puck over too much,” St. Louis forward Jake Neighbours said. “It just felt like it was self-inflicted, myself included. I had a couple bad ones in the D-zone. The first goal’s on me. Turnover in the O-zone, they go the other way. Just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Meier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 with Dawson Mercer and snapping it high on the left side.

“We just played quick,” Meier said. “That’s our identity. We have a lot of guys with a lot of speed, so we’ve got to do it more, we’ve got to play faster and catch teams off-guard. I got a 2-on-1 chance there and that got us going.”

Hamilton’s power-play goal at 19:44 made it 2-0 when Jack Hughes curled around the net and found the Devils defenseman for a one-timer in the high slot.

The Devils outshot the Blues 17-6 in the second.

“When we’re at our best, the second period really fuels our game and sets us up for the third,” Keefe said. “I thought that’s as dominant as we’ve been in quite a while. To break through offensively, a big goal by Timo. Power play comes through, penalty kill got the job done all night, so it was nice to play with a lead.”