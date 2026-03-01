Thomas activated, Fabbri designated non-roster

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has activated forward Robert Thomas, while forward Robby Fabbri has been designated non-roster.

Thomas is expected to be in the lineup Sunday when the Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at 4 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena.

Thomas, 26, has appeared in 42 games this season, tallying 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and 12 penalty minutes. Overall, the Aurora, Ontario native has amassed 429 points (118 goals, 311 assists) in 508 career regular-season games.

Fabbri, 30, has posted four points (one goal, three assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Blues this season. Overall, the Mississauga, Ontario native has totaled 220 points (107 goals, 113 assists) and 215 penalty minutes in 457 career regular-season games.